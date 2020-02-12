Rent Calculator
5508 Longview Street
5508 Longview St
·
No Longer Available
Location
5508 Longview St, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets
Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming 1940's duplex in M streets area. Large bdrm with HUGE walk-in closet. Central HVAC, private fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5508 Longview Street have any available units?
5508 Longview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5508 Longview Street have?
Some of 5508 Longview Street's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5508 Longview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Longview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Longview Street pet-friendly?
No, 5508 Longview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5508 Longview Street offer parking?
No, 5508 Longview Street does not offer parking.
Does 5508 Longview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Longview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Longview Street have a pool?
No, 5508 Longview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Longview Street have accessible units?
No, 5508 Longview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Longview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 Longview Street has units with dishwashers.
