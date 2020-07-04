All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5506 Druid Lane

5506 Druid Lane
Location

5506 Druid Lane, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom home with great yard and patio. Formal and informal living-dining areas. Walking distance to Inwood Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Druid Lane have any available units?
5506 Druid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5506 Druid Lane have?
Some of 5506 Druid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Druid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Druid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Druid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5506 Druid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5506 Druid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5506 Druid Lane offers parking.
Does 5506 Druid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Druid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Druid Lane have a pool?
No, 5506 Druid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Druid Lane have accessible units?
No, 5506 Druid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Druid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5506 Druid Lane has units with dishwashers.

