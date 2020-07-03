All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5458 Anita Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:32 AM

5458 Anita Street

5458 Anita St · No Longer Available
Location

5458 Anita St, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable remodeled two bedroom, two bath half duplex in the M Street area! Walk to all restaurants, bars and shopping on Greenville and Mockingbird. Light and open with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen updated with carrara quartz countertops, modern backsplash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and range installed in 2017. Both bathrooms updated with carrara quartz countertops, faucets, sinks and lighting. Good sized backyard with grass. Laundry closet with washer and dryer stay. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5458 Anita Street have any available units?
5458 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5458 Anita Street have?
Some of 5458 Anita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5458 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
5458 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5458 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 5458 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5458 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 5458 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 5458 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5458 Anita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5458 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 5458 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 5458 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 5458 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5458 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5458 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.

