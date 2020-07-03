5458 Anita Street

Amenities

Adorable remodeled two bedroom, two bath half duplex in the M Street area! Walk to all restaurants, bars and shopping on Greenville and Mockingbird. Light and open with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen updated with carrara quartz countertops, modern backsplash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and range installed in 2017. Both bathrooms updated with carrara quartz countertops, faucets, sinks and lighting. Good sized backyard with grass. Laundry closet with washer and dryer stay. This one will go fast!