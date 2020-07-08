5444 Miller Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great location. Bottom unit. Brick exterior.

Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with two off street parking spots. Perfect for two roommates.

Central heat and air. Washer and dryer in the unit.

Lots of windows. Lots of room for storage. Hardwood floors.

Covered front patio. Fenced back yard for pets.