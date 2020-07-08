All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5444 Miller Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5444 Miller Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:15 AM

5444 Miller Avenue

5444 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5444 Miller Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great location. Bottom unit. Brick exterior.
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with two off street parking spots. Perfect for two roommates.
Central heat and air. Washer and dryer in the unit.
Lots of windows. Lots of room for storage. Hardwood floors.
Covered front patio. Fenced back yard for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 Miller Avenue have any available units?
5444 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5444 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 5444 Miller Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5444 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5444 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5444 Miller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5444 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5444 Miller Avenue offers parking.
Does 5444 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5444 Miller Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 5444 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5444 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5444 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5444 Miller Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University