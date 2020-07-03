5444 Gaston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

You have to see it to believe it!!! Beautifully Renovated one bedroom apartment right outside of Deep Ellum. Hardwood floors through out! Granite Counter tops in kitchen in bathroom. Enjoy the central heat and air provided in this unit. Washer and Dryer hookups are also in the unit. Updated windows for energy efficiency have been added to the unit as well to help with energy conservation. Two entrances into residence. Easy to get to downtown Dallas or even I30. Get a showing today!!!!