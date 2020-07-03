5444 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214 Old East Dallas
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$250 Move In March Madness Special!!!!!! You have to see it to believe it!!! Beautifully Renovated one bedroom apartment right outside of Deep Ellum. Hardwood floors through out! Granite Counter tops in kitchen in bathroom. Enjoy the central heat and air provided in this unit. Washer and Dryer hookups are also in the unit. Updated windows for energy efficiency have been added to the unit as well to help with energy conservation. Two entrances into residence. Easy to get to downtown Dallas or even I30. Get a showing today!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5444 Gaston Avenue have any available units?
5444 Gaston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5444 Gaston Avenue have?
Some of 5444 Gaston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5444 Gaston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5444 Gaston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.