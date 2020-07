Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great two bedroom in lower Greenville area!! Close to large park, shopping, and restaurants. Hardwood floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms, large fenced backyard, 1 car garage. Charming one story duplex unit with over-sized living area which is open to kitchen. Formal living area leads to spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Large fenced backyard and garage!