All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5433 Ellsworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5433 Ellsworth Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

5433 Ellsworth Avenue

5433 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Glencoe Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5433 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nicely updated Half Duplex with 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Close to SMU and walkable to Mockingbird Station and Greenville Avenue. This floorplan is great for students or roommates. Property has hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, attached 4 car private garage parking and a great paved concrete courtyard for BBQ's and get togethers. The Katy Trail bike path extension goes right by the property too so you can ride or jog through Uptown Dallas easily and all the way down to the American Airlines Center. This listing is for the downstairs unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5433 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5433 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 5433 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5433 Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5433 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5433 Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5433 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 Ellsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5433 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5433 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5433 Ellsworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University