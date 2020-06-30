All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:00 PM

5411 Amherst Circle

5411 Amherst Circle
Location

5411 Amherst Circle, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Nestled in a quiet, private setting within the red-hot Devonshire neighborhood, the Devonshire Apartments are the best kept secret in North Dallas. The property is surrounded by high-end single family homes and lush tree lined streets. Walk to Trader Joe’s, Starbucks and the area’s best restaurants along the renown Lovers Lane retail corridor. Our incredibly well-kept residences have it all: classic charm, open courtyards and patios to relax and enjoy the surroundings and modern upgrades including hardwood floors, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, new appliances and more. Just 10 minutes from downtown, minutes to the toll road provide quick and easy access to anywhere in Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Amherst Circle have any available units?
5411 Amherst Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Amherst Circle have?
Some of 5411 Amherst Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Amherst Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Amherst Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Amherst Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5411 Amherst Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5411 Amherst Circle offer parking?
No, 5411 Amherst Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5411 Amherst Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5411 Amherst Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Amherst Circle have a pool?
No, 5411 Amherst Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Amherst Circle have accessible units?
No, 5411 Amherst Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Amherst Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5411 Amherst Circle has units with dishwashers.

