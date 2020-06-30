5411 Amherst Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Nestled in a quiet, private setting within the red-hot Devonshire neighborhood, the Devonshire Apartments are the best kept secret in North Dallas. The property is surrounded by high-end single family homes and lush tree lined streets. Walk to Trader Joe’s, Starbucks and the area’s best restaurants along the renown Lovers Lane retail corridor. Our incredibly well-kept residences have it all: classic charm, open courtyards and patios to relax and enjoy the surroundings and modern upgrades including hardwood floors, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, new appliances and more. Just 10 minutes from downtown, minutes to the toll road provide quick and easy access to anywhere in Dallas.