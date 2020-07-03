Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5403 Belmont Avenue
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:49 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5403 Belmont Avenue
5403 Belmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5403 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to rent this 5 bedroom home with balcony from master suite, game room and study, 3 car oversized garage and living quarters above garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5403 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5403 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5403 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 5403 Belmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5403 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5403 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5403 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5403 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5403 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5403 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
