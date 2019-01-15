All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:34 AM

5357 GATESWORTH Lane

5357 Gatesworth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5357 Gatesworth Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***** GATED COMMUNITY ******* GREAT LOCATION, A LOTS OF UPGRADES,WOOD FLOOR ENTIRE THE HOUSE, MARBLE COUNTERTOP, HIGH CEILING,NEW PAINT, NEW REFRIGERATOR, WITH WASHER & DRYER.ELECTRIC GATE AND PERSIAN DESIGN RUGS IN EVERY ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane have any available units?
5357 GATESWORTH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane have?
Some of 5357 GATESWORTH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5357 GATESWORTH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5357 GATESWORTH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5357 GATESWORTH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5357 GATESWORTH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane offer parking?
No, 5357 GATESWORTH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5357 GATESWORTH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane have a pool?
No, 5357 GATESWORTH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane have accessible units?
No, 5357 GATESWORTH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5357 GATESWORTH Lane has units with dishwashers.

