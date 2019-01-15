***** GATED COMMUNITY ******* GREAT LOCATION, A LOTS OF UPGRADES,WOOD FLOOR ENTIRE THE HOUSE, MARBLE COUNTERTOP, HIGH CEILING,NEW PAINT, NEW REFRIGERATOR, WITH WASHER & DRYER.ELECTRIC GATE AND PERSIAN DESIGN RUGS IN EVERY ROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane have any available units?
5357 GATESWORTH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5357 GATESWORTH Lane have?
Some of 5357 GATESWORTH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5357 GATESWORTH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5357 GATESWORTH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.