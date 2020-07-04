All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5353 Maple Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5353 Maple Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:27 AM

5353 Maple Ave

5353 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5353 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5691424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Maple Ave have any available units?
5353 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5353 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5353 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5353 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 5353 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5353 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5353 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 5353 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 5353 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5353 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5353 Maple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5353 Maple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University