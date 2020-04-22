All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5347 El Torro Street

5347 El Torro Street · No Longer Available
Location

5347 El Torro Street, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5347 El Torro Street have any available units?
5347 El Torro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5347 El Torro Street have?
Some of 5347 El Torro Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5347 El Torro Street currently offering any rent specials?
5347 El Torro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5347 El Torro Street pet-friendly?
No, 5347 El Torro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5347 El Torro Street offer parking?
Yes, 5347 El Torro Street offers parking.
Does 5347 El Torro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5347 El Torro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5347 El Torro Street have a pool?
No, 5347 El Torro Street does not have a pool.
Does 5347 El Torro Street have accessible units?
No, 5347 El Torro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5347 El Torro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5347 El Torro Street has units with dishwashers.

