5342 Richard Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Fantastic tudor home, loaded with modern conveniences and old-world charm, with 4 bedrooms, split living rooms, a fabulous back yard and deck, & ready for a new tenant. This beautiful property features great drive-up and landscaping, electric gate & 2 car garage, large deck for entertaining & wood privacy fence. inside boasts great living room w built-ins, gas fp, hardwood, large master, great cooks kitchen, huge family room & 3 sizable beds up. Property will be professionally cleaned upon current tenant vacating.