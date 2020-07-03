All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:21 PM

5342 Richard Avenue

5342 Richard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5342 Richard Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic tudor home, loaded with modern conveniences and old-world charm, with 4 bedrooms, split living rooms, a fabulous back yard and deck, & ready for a new tenant. This beautiful property features great drive-up and landscaping, electric gate & 2 car garage, large deck for entertaining & wood privacy fence. inside boasts great living room w built-ins, gas fp, hardwood, large master, great cooks kitchen, huge family room & 3 sizable beds up. Property will be professionally cleaned upon current tenant vacating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 Richard Avenue have any available units?
5342 Richard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5342 Richard Avenue have?
Some of 5342 Richard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5342 Richard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Richard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Richard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5342 Richard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5342 Richard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5342 Richard Avenue offers parking.
Does 5342 Richard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 Richard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Richard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5342 Richard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5342 Richard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5342 Richard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Richard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5342 Richard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

