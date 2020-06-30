All apartments in Dallas
5332 N Gatesworth Lane

5332 Gatesworth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5332 Gatesworth Ln, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Stunning decorators delight! Meticulously maintained! The extended foyer splits the formal living & dining room. Huge kitchen with island & gorgeous custom cabinets opens to the casual dining & family room. Master downstairs. Up is a lofty gameroom & 3 bedrooms-one of which has a private bath & makes nice mother in law suite. Large covered patio and sparkling pool. Exclusive gated community! Plano ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 N Gatesworth Lane have any available units?
5332 N Gatesworth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5332 N Gatesworth Lane have?
Some of 5332 N Gatesworth Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 N Gatesworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5332 N Gatesworth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 N Gatesworth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5332 N Gatesworth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5332 N Gatesworth Lane offer parking?
No, 5332 N Gatesworth Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5332 N Gatesworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 N Gatesworth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 N Gatesworth Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5332 N Gatesworth Lane has a pool.
Does 5332 N Gatesworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 5332 N Gatesworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 N Gatesworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 N Gatesworth Lane has units with dishwashers.

