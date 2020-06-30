5332 N Gatesworth Lane

Stunning decorators delight! Meticulously maintained! The extended foyer splits the formal living & dining room. Huge kitchen with island & gorgeous custom cabinets opens to the casual dining & family room. Master downstairs. Up is a lofty gameroom & 3 bedrooms-one of which has a private bath & makes nice mother in law suite. Large covered patio and sparkling pool. Exclusive gated community! Plano ISD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
