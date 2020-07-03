Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255
5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5193593)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 have any available units?
5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 currently offering any rent specials?
5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 pet-friendly?
No, 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 offer parking?
No, 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 does not offer parking.
Does 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 have a pool?
No, 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 does not have a pool.
Does 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 have accessible units?
No, 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5323 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue #255 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University