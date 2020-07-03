5319 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Amazing Location two blocks from UTSW and Dart Rail, first full updated condo. Kitchen features granite counter eat at bar with space for three stainless steel, light colored no maintenance laminate hardwoods thru out. NO Carpet. Parking fro two cars one reserved covered. Small complex of 56 with nice pool area gated small patio, and beautiful tree lined street. Dart line is steps away. UTSW and Parkland Hospital Downtown are right here. North Dallas Toll way and interstate 35 access within 5 minutes. Great roommate plan and or home office walk-in shower in master. Available now! Washer dyer included and water and hot water included in rent. from Cedar springs west on Hudnall left on Fleetwood Oak