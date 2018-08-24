5318 Longview Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS. LEASE. HOME. IS. STUNNING! Heart of the M Streets area in Dallas! Tastefully updated in 2018! Open floorplan! Soaring 11' ceilings! Gorgeous extensive hardwood floors! Downstairs office & wet bar! LARGE living room & spacious kitchen! Features modern chef's kitchen w- custom cabinets, chic countertops, gas cooktop & premium ss appliances! Master suite features balcony, walk-in closets, gorgeous bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower & dual vanities! Secondary bedrooms spacious & pretty! All bedrooms & utility room located on 2nd level. Large 2nd level living room & work nook! Backyard features covered patio w- fireplace! Occupied. Move-In April 1.