5315 Colonial Ave Unit A
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

5315 Colonial Ave Unit A

5315 Colonial Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Colonial Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON!
.
.
.
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A have any available units?
5315 Colonial Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A have?
Some of 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Colonial Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A offer parking?
No, 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Colonial Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
