All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5312 Gaston Ave 102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5312 Gaston Ave 102
5312 Gaston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5312 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
2/1 at French Quarter Style Property. June 10 - Property Id: 284167
850 sqft 2 bed 1 bath with stack washer dryer connection. Gas stove.
Small French Quarter style courtyard.
Move in any date between 6/10 and 6/21.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284167
Property Id 284167
(RLNE5794550)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5312 Gaston Ave 102 have any available units?
5312 Gaston Ave 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5312 Gaston Ave 102 have?
Some of 5312 Gaston Ave 102's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5312 Gaston Ave 102 currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Gaston Ave 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Gaston Ave 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 Gaston Ave 102 is pet friendly.
Does 5312 Gaston Ave 102 offer parking?
No, 5312 Gaston Ave 102 does not offer parking.
Does 5312 Gaston Ave 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Gaston Ave 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Gaston Ave 102 have a pool?
No, 5312 Gaston Ave 102 does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Gaston Ave 102 have accessible units?
No, 5312 Gaston Ave 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Gaston Ave 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 Gaston Ave 102 has units with dishwashers.
