5304 Ashbrook
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:11 AM
1 of 22
5304 Ashbrook
5304 Ashbrook Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5304 Ashbrook Road, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5304 Ashbrook have any available units?
5304 Ashbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5304 Ashbrook have?
Some of 5304 Ashbrook's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5304 Ashbrook currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Ashbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Ashbrook pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Ashbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5304 Ashbrook offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Ashbrook offers parking.
Does 5304 Ashbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Ashbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Ashbrook have a pool?
No, 5304 Ashbrook does not have a pool.
Does 5304 Ashbrook have accessible units?
No, 5304 Ashbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Ashbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5304 Ashbrook has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
