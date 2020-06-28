All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254

5300 Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Spring Valley Road, Dallas, TX 75254
RANDCO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Northeast Dallas 2/2$900 Pool, Fitness center - Property Id: 43376

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Northeast Dallas unit w/Fitness center, 3 Pools, Gated entrance. 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Carports,
W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies,Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43376
Property Id 43376

(RLNE4501721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have any available units?
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have?
Some of 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 offers parking.
Does 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 has a pool.
Does 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have accessible units?
No, 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 has units with dishwashers.

