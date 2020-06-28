5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Northeast Dallas 2/2$900 Pool, Fitness center - Property Id: 43376



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Northeast Dallas unit w/Fitness center, 3 Pools, Gated entrance. 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Carports,

W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies,Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Frost free refrigerators



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime.

