Dallas, TX
524 Hillvale Dr
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:14 AM

524 Hillvale Dr

524 Hillvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

524 Hillvale Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Glenview

Amenities

Hillvale - Property Id: 151324

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151324
Property Id 151324

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Hillvale Dr have any available units?
524 Hillvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 524 Hillvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
524 Hillvale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Hillvale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 524 Hillvale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 524 Hillvale Dr offer parking?
No, 524 Hillvale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 524 Hillvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Hillvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Hillvale Dr have a pool?
No, 524 Hillvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 524 Hillvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 524 Hillvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Hillvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Hillvale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Hillvale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Hillvale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

