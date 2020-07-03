Rent Calculator
5236 Mercedes Avenue
5236 Mercedes Avenue
5236 Mercedes Avenue
Location
5236 Mercedes Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated tudor home in the MStreets! This 2 bedroom and 1 bath is perfection! Fully remodeled with updated kitchen, bath and bedrooms this home will not disappoint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5236 Mercedes Avenue have any available units?
5236 Mercedes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5236 Mercedes Avenue have?
Some of 5236 Mercedes Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5236 Mercedes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Mercedes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Mercedes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5236 Mercedes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5236 Mercedes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5236 Mercedes Avenue offers parking.
Does 5236 Mercedes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 Mercedes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Mercedes Avenue have a pool?
No, 5236 Mercedes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5236 Mercedes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5236 Mercedes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Mercedes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5236 Mercedes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
