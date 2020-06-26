All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5232 Willis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5232 Willis Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

5232 Willis Avenue

5232 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5232 Willis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated home walking distance from Henderson Ave restaurants and bars. The open kitchen living area features stone counter tops and stainless appliances. Covered and gated parking for two cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Willis Avenue have any available units?
5232 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 5232 Willis Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Willis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5232 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Willis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5232 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 Willis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Willis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5232 Willis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5232 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 Willis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University