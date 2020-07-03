Rent Calculator
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM
5220 El Torro
5220 El Torro Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5220 El Torro Street, Dallas, TX 75236
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5220 El Torro have any available units?
5220 El Torro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5220 El Torro currently offering any rent specials?
5220 El Torro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 El Torro pet-friendly?
No, 5220 El Torro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5220 El Torro offer parking?
No, 5220 El Torro does not offer parking.
Does 5220 El Torro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 El Torro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 El Torro have a pool?
No, 5220 El Torro does not have a pool.
Does 5220 El Torro have accessible units?
No, 5220 El Torro does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 El Torro have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 El Torro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5220 El Torro have units with air conditioning?
No, 5220 El Torro does not have units with air conditioning.
