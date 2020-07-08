Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 Cameron Avenue
522 Cameron Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
522 Cameron Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great find! Updated 1920's 1 bed 1 bath duplex in East Dallas. Comes with refrigerator, stove, oven and dishwasher! Original hardwood floors throughout and refinished bathroom. This will go quickly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 Cameron Avenue have any available units?
522 Cameron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 522 Cameron Avenue have?
Some of 522 Cameron Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 Cameron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
522 Cameron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Cameron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 522 Cameron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 522 Cameron Avenue offer parking?
No, 522 Cameron Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 522 Cameron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Cameron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Cameron Avenue have a pool?
No, 522 Cameron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 522 Cameron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 522 Cameron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Cameron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Cameron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
