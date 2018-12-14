5218 Willis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 Vickery Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy home with hardwood floors thru-out. Appliances include New Refrigerator, New Stainless Steel 4 Burner Gas Range, Dishwasher, Full size Washer and Dryer. Large fenced back yard. Central Air & Heat. Pet Friendly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5218 Willis Avenue have any available units?
5218 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 5218 Willis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 Willis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5218 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5218 Willis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5218 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 Willis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Willis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5218 Willis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5218 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 Willis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
