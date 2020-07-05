5218 Grovewood Street

Amenities

This gem of a townhouse is clean, well-appointed, light and bright with 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Downstairs you'll find a great sized kitchen and half bath with a utility room that includes washer and dryer connections. In the kitchen, you'll be delighted to see a walk-in pantry and entrance from the fenced-in yard. This is a great central location with a bus stop, DART train station, recreation center and a park all within walking distance. Bring your renters to see this cute and well priced Dallas townhome!