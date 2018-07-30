Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue.
5217 Stoneleigh Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5217 Stoneleigh Avenue
5217 Stoneleigh Ave
·
Location
5217 Stoneleigh Ave, Dallas, TX 75235
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Renovated 1 bed, 1bath half of a duplex located in the heart of Oak Lawn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue have any available units?
5217 Stoneleigh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue have?
Some of 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Stoneleigh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue offers parking.
Does 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue have a pool?
No, 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Stoneleigh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
