All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5217 Regatta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5217 Regatta Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:53 AM

5217 Regatta Drive

5217 Regatta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5217 Regatta Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful Completely Remodeled Home! This Home Boasts Numerous Features Such As Hardwood Floors; Granite Counter Tops; Modern Backsplash; SS Appliances; White Cabinets With Brush Nickel Hardware And Much More! Engage With Family and Friends In Huge Game Room Area. Great For Entertaining Purposes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Regatta Drive have any available units?
5217 Regatta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Regatta Drive have?
Some of 5217 Regatta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Regatta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Regatta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Regatta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Regatta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5217 Regatta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Regatta Drive offers parking.
Does 5217 Regatta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Regatta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Regatta Drive have a pool?
No, 5217 Regatta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Regatta Drive have accessible units?
No, 5217 Regatta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Regatta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 Regatta Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University