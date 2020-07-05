5217 Regatta Drive

Beautiful Completely Remodeled Home! This Home Boasts Numerous Features Such As Hardwood Floors; Granite Counter Tops; Modern Backsplash; SS Appliances; White Cabinets With Brush Nickel Hardware And Much More! Engage With Family and Friends In Huge Game Room Area. Great For Entertaining Purposes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
