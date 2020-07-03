Rent Calculator
5213 Grovewood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5213 Grovewood Street
5213 Grovewood Street
No Longer Available
Location
5213 Grovewood Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Sunny Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nicest unit in the area. Come and check out this move in ready Townhome!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5213 Grovewood Street have any available units?
5213 Grovewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5213 Grovewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Grovewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Grovewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 5213 Grovewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5213 Grovewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 5213 Grovewood Street offers parking.
Does 5213 Grovewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Grovewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Grovewood Street have a pool?
No, 5213 Grovewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Grovewood Street have accessible units?
No, 5213 Grovewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Grovewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 Grovewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 Grovewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 Grovewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
