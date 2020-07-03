Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5203 Gaston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5203 Gaston Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5203 Gaston Avenue
5203 Gaston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5203 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cornerstone Apartments - Property Id: 231675
Enjoy Life in the heart of Dallas Downtown at Cornerstone Apartments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231675
Property Id 231675
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5598171)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5203 Gaston Avenue have any available units?
5203 Gaston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5203 Gaston Avenue have?
Some of 5203 Gaston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5203 Gaston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Gaston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Gaston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5203 Gaston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5203 Gaston Avenue offer parking?
No, 5203 Gaston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5203 Gaston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 Gaston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Gaston Avenue have a pool?
No, 5203 Gaston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Gaston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5203 Gaston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Gaston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 Gaston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University