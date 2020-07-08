All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

5202 Gaston Ave 105

5202 Gaston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
hot tub
Unit 105 Available 09/12/20 Chic 1/1 Near Lower Greenville available Mid-Sept - Property Id: 282177

1 bed 1 bath with contemporary finishes at boutique courtyard property.

Available for mid-September.

Call or text for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282177
Property Id 282177

(RLNE5786765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Gaston Ave 105 have any available units?
5202 Gaston Ave 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Gaston Ave 105 have?
Some of 5202 Gaston Ave 105's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Gaston Ave 105 currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Gaston Ave 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Gaston Ave 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 Gaston Ave 105 is pet friendly.
Does 5202 Gaston Ave 105 offer parking?
No, 5202 Gaston Ave 105 does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Gaston Ave 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Gaston Ave 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Gaston Ave 105 have a pool?
No, 5202 Gaston Ave 105 does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Gaston Ave 105 have accessible units?
No, 5202 Gaston Ave 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Gaston Ave 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Gaston Ave 105 has units with dishwashers.

