5202 Gaston Ave 105

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard hot tub

Unit 105 Available 09/12/20 Chic 1/1 Near Lower Greenville available Mid-Sept - Property Id: 282177



1 bed 1 bath with contemporary finishes at boutique courtyard property.



Available for mid-September.



Call or text for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282177

Property Id 282177



(RLNE5786765)