Home
Dallas, TX
519 Hollywood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
519 Hollywood Avenue
519 Hollywood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
519 Hollywood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Oak Cliff charm with updated interior. Updates include new windows, paint, carpet, bathrooms, and kitchen. Original hardwoods just refinished. Central heat and air. Granite counters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 Hollywood Avenue have any available units?
519 Hollywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 519 Hollywood Avenue have?
Some of 519 Hollywood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 519 Hollywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
519 Hollywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Hollywood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 519 Hollywood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 519 Hollywood Avenue offer parking?
No, 519 Hollywood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 519 Hollywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Hollywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Hollywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 519 Hollywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 519 Hollywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 519 Hollywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Hollywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Hollywood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
