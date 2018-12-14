Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 515 Elkhart Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
515 Elkhart Ave
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
515 Elkhart Ave
515 Elkhart Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
515 Elkhart Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedroom 1 bath with washer connection, ready for move in. Near stores, schools, easy access to freeway as well as busline. Priced to lease soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have any available units?
515 Elkhart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 515 Elkhart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
515 Elkhart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Elkhart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave offer parking?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have a pool?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have accessible units?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University