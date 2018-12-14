All apartments in Dallas
515 Elkhart Ave

515 Elkhart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 Elkhart Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedroom 1 bath with washer connection, ready for move in. Near stores, schools, easy access to freeway as well as busline. Priced to lease soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Elkhart Ave have any available units?
515 Elkhart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 515 Elkhart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
515 Elkhart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Elkhart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave offer parking?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have a pool?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have accessible units?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Elkhart Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Elkhart Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

