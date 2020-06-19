Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A
5132 Amesbury Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5132 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75206
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to move in..... - New paint, New Flooring, New Appliances and much more....
(RLNE5772231)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A have any available units?
5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A currently offering any rent specials?
5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A pet-friendly?
No, 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A offer parking?
No, 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A does not offer parking.
Does 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A have a pool?
No, 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A does not have a pool.
Does 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A have accessible units?
No, 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5132 AMESBURY Dr #206-A does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
Village Lakes
8610 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University