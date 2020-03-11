Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5129 Bourquin Street
5129 Bourquin Street
5129 Bourquin Street
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
5129 Bourquin Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Sunny Acres
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely remodeled three bedroom house waiting for you to make it home... Laminate and tile flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5129 Bourquin Street have any available units?
5129 Bourquin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5129 Bourquin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Bourquin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Bourquin Street pet-friendly?
No, 5129 Bourquin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5129 Bourquin Street offer parking?
No, 5129 Bourquin Street does not offer parking.
Does 5129 Bourquin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Bourquin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Bourquin Street have a pool?
No, 5129 Bourquin Street does not have a pool.
Does 5129 Bourquin Street have accessible units?
No, 5129 Bourquin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Bourquin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5129 Bourquin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5129 Bourquin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5129 Bourquin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
