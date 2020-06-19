5124 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 story townhome. Move in ready. Just a short walk from the Henderson Entertainment District. 2008 construction. This townhome has 2 bedrooms with 2 and a half baths. A large master suite is located on the 3rd floor along with a spacious bonus room. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with a kitchen overlooking the living area and Stainless Steel appliances. There is a 2nd floor balcony and gated front yard. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. No Smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.