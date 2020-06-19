All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

5124 Belmont Avenue

5124 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 story townhome. Move in ready. Just a short walk from the Henderson Entertainment District. 2008 construction. This townhome has 2 bedrooms with 2 and a half baths. A large master suite is located on the 3rd floor along with a spacious bonus room. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with a kitchen overlooking the living area and Stainless Steel appliances. There is a 2nd floor balcony and gated front yard. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. No Smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5124 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 5124 Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5124 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5124 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5124 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

