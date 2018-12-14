Rent Calculator
5119 Reiger Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:47 PM
1 of 9
5119 Reiger Avenue
5119 Reiger Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5119 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Munger Place Historic District apartment is ready for you! Lovely hardwoods, excellent light, and clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
5119 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5119 Reiger Avenue have?
Some of 5119 Reiger Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5119 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Reiger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue offer parking?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5119 Reiger Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have a pool?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5119 Reiger Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
