Eight minutes fo DART station. New Carpets, New paints. Adorable 4 Bedrooms 2 full Baths house. Neat and Bright. Open floor plan, large living room with fireplace. Good kitchen design. Large yard. Come and see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5115 Mimi Court have any available units?
5115 Mimi Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Mimi Court have?
Some of 5115 Mimi Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Mimi Court currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Mimi Court is not currently offering any rent specials.