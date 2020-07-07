All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:43 AM

5115 Mimi Court

5115 Mimi Court · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Mimi Court, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eight minutes fo DART station. New Carpets, New paints. Adorable 4 Bedrooms 2 full Baths house. Neat and Bright. Open floor plan, large living room with fireplace. Good kitchen design. Large yard. Come and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Mimi Court have any available units?
5115 Mimi Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Mimi Court have?
Some of 5115 Mimi Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Mimi Court currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Mimi Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Mimi Court pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Mimi Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5115 Mimi Court offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Mimi Court offers parking.
Does 5115 Mimi Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Mimi Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Mimi Court have a pool?
No, 5115 Mimi Court does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Mimi Court have accessible units?
No, 5115 Mimi Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Mimi Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Mimi Court has units with dishwashers.

