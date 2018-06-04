5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Urban living at its finest!! Enjoy the closeness of downtown Dallas and the historic pride of the Swiss Avenue area from the comforts of your new home at The Andorra! Select Features include: beautiful hardwood floors, expansive windows, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and large closets. Pets are welcome, so bring your four legged family members along and come find your new home at The Andorra!

The east Dallas neighborhood of Hollywood Heights stands among the city's most historically significant areas, with incredible architecture that dates back to the early part of the 20th century. Proximity to important Dallas landmarks such as the Arboretum and White Rock Lock, as well as other popular neighborhoods including Lakewood, only adds to the appeal of this location.



A strong sense of community in Hollywood Heights makes it a great spot for those seeking a suburban area in the city of Dallas. With Downtown Dallas a quick 10-minute drive to the southwest by way of I-30, Hollywood Heights caters to commuters who want to live near the city while still enjoying a small-community lifestyle.