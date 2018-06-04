All apartments in Dallas
5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110

5109 Gaston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
******************************MOVE IN SPECIAL**************************

***** 1ST FULL MONTH FREE*****

Urban living at its finest!! Enjoy the closeness of downtown Dallas and the historic pride of the Swiss Avenue area from the comforts of your new home at The Andorra! Select Features include: beautiful hardwood floors, expansive windows, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and large closets. Pets are welcome, so bring your four legged family members along and come find your new home at The Andorra!
The east Dallas neighborhood of Hollywood Heights stands among the city's most historically significant areas, with incredible architecture that dates back to the early part of the 20th century. Proximity to important Dallas landmarks such as the Arboretum and White Rock Lock, as well as other popular neighborhoods including Lakewood, only adds to the appeal of this location.

A strong sense of community in Hollywood Heights makes it a great spot for those seeking a suburban area in the city of Dallas. With Downtown Dallas a quick 10-minute drive to the southwest by way of I-30, Hollywood Heights caters to commuters who want to live near the city while still enjoying a small-community lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 have any available units?
5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 have?
Some of 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 is pet friendly.
Does 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 offers parking.
Does 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 have a pool?
No, 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 have accessible units?
No, 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Gaston Ave, Apt 110 does not have units with dishwashers.

