Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5109 Cedar Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5109 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5109 Cedar Springs Road
5109 Cedar Springs Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5109 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75235
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Beautiful updated extra large 2bd 2bath w full size wd connections. Small quiet gated complex. Manger handles all showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5109 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
5109 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5109 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 5109 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5109 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5109 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
No, 5109 Cedar Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 5109 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 5109 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 5109 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5109 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University