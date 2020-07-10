5108 Meadowcreek Drive

Newly remodeled, spacious 2 story with attached garage, fenced patio, fireplace,, full size washer & dryer connections, carpet, tile & hardwoods, RISD. Application fee is $50 per person over the age of 18 in certified funds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
