5108 Meadowcreek Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:24 AM

5108 Meadowcreek Drive

5108 Meadowcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Meadowcreek Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled, spacious 2 story with attached garage, fenced patio, fireplace,, full size washer & dryer connections, carpet, tile & hardwoods, RISD. Application fee is $50 per person over the age of 18 in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

5108 Meadowcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Some of 5108 Meadowcreek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
5108 Meadowcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 5108 Meadowcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Yes, 5108 Meadowcreek Drive offers parking.
No, 5108 Meadowcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 5108 Meadowcreek Drive does not have a pool.
No, 5108 Meadowcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
No, 5108 Meadowcreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

