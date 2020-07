Amenities

The Live Oak Manor was built in 1957 and has just been completely renovated with a design that Dallas has yet to see! Enjoy ceilings that range up to 12 feet tall with open rafters in select units. Other features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliance package, wood style laminate flooring, designer backsplash, and modern brass fixtures. Residents will enjoy the luxury swimming pool and outdoor grilling area. One block away is Garrett Park.