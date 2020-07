Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spacious two story duplex with recent updates. Freshly painted, new carpet in Aug 2015. Open living area with fp overlooks interior courtyard. Kitchen features gas range, granite c'tops, breakfast bar. Full size w-d connections. All bedrooms up. Large master with attached bonus room ideal for nursery or office. Covered wood deck, two car garage. Great location off of Inwood & Tollway. See contact for showing info.