Charming and bright condo with soaring 10 ft ceiling and built in book shelves. Updated kitchen offers new stove, microwave and dishwasher. Large bathroom features marble flooring, counter tops with walk in closet and furnished stackable washer-dryer. Uncovered assigned parking spot. Close to Oak Lawn shopping, premier Dallas restaurants, katy trial, downtown and Love Field. Tenant to pay $150 for utilities each month to Landlord.