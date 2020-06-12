All apartments in Dallas
503 Hartsdale Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:02 PM

503 Hartsdale Drive

503 Hartsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Hartsdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large two story home. It has 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with an additional large room upstairs that could be used as an extra bedroom or den. Wood look tile through out first floor except bedrooms House has a HVAC unit and stainless steel appliances(stove range and dishwasher). It has a large front and backyard with a detached automatic garage with an attached carport. This home is minutes from Bishop Arts dining and entertainment. It is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Hartsdale Drive have any available units?
503 Hartsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Hartsdale Drive have?
Some of 503 Hartsdale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Hartsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Hartsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Hartsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Hartsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 503 Hartsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 Hartsdale Drive offers parking.
Does 503 Hartsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Hartsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Hartsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 503 Hartsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 503 Hartsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Hartsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Hartsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Hartsdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

