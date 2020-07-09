All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

5025 Bowser Ave

5025 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5765655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Bowser Ave have any available units?
5025 Bowser Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5025 Bowser Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Bowser Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Bowser Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Bowser Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5025 Bowser Ave offer parking?
No, 5025 Bowser Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5025 Bowser Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Bowser Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Bowser Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5025 Bowser Ave has a pool.
Does 5025 Bowser Ave have accessible units?
No, 5025 Bowser Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Bowser Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 Bowser Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 Bowser Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 Bowser Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

