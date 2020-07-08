All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:59 AM

5022 Menefee Drive

5022 Menefee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Menefee Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Buckner Terrace remodeled beauty. Open concept home with many options for furniture placement. Stainless steel appliances with open kitchen perfect for entertaining. Fantastic wood deck in private backyard area. All bedrooms have walk in closets and an extra bonus room! No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Menefee Drive have any available units?
5022 Menefee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 Menefee Drive have?
Some of 5022 Menefee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Menefee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Menefee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Menefee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 Menefee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5022 Menefee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Menefee Drive offers parking.
Does 5022 Menefee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Menefee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Menefee Drive have a pool?
No, 5022 Menefee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Menefee Drive have accessible units?
No, 5022 Menefee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Menefee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 Menefee Drive has units with dishwashers.

