Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5018 El Sol Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5018 El Sol Street
5018 El Sol Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location
5018 El Sol Street, Dallas, TX 75236
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings and wood floor in all bedroom and living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5018 El Sol Street have any available units?
5018 El Sol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5018 El Sol Street have?
Some of 5018 El Sol Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5018 El Sol Street currently offering any rent specials?
5018 El Sol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 El Sol Street pet-friendly?
No, 5018 El Sol Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5018 El Sol Street offer parking?
Yes, 5018 El Sol Street offers parking.
Does 5018 El Sol Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 El Sol Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 El Sol Street have a pool?
No, 5018 El Sol Street does not have a pool.
Does 5018 El Sol Street have accessible units?
No, 5018 El Sol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 El Sol Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 El Sol Street has units with dishwashers.
